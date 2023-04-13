Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Somogy, Hungary

Marcali jaras
110
Kaposvari jaras
45
Csurgoi jaras
43
Zamardi
35
Marcali
33
Balatonboglar
32
Fonyod
26
Balatonlelle
24
665 properties total found
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
9 room housein Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 12 bath 430 m²
€ 467,400
5 room housein Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 194 m²
€ 201,650
Housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
House
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 106,567
9 room housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 304,477
2 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 73,449
3 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 213,401
7 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 240,110
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 531,500
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 66,504
2 room housein Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 48,049
5 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,054,988
3 room housein Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 86,803
Housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
House
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 77,455
2 room housein Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 50,746
5 room housein Berzence, Hungary
5 room house
Berzence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m²
€ 88,138
2 room housein Nagocs, Hungary
2 room house
Nagocs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 33,119
3 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 152,212
3 room housein Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 79,859
Housein Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 10,296
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Szolad, Hungary
4 room house
Szolad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 258,726
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 284,900
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,859
3 room housein Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
3 room house
Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 23,771
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 421,995

Properties features in Somogy, Hungary

