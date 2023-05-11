Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Pecs, Hungary

530 properties total found
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€ 10,793
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 72,763
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 94,402
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 91,697
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 72,763
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 75,468
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 91,697
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 68,949
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 91,697
9 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
€ 256,969
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 107,927
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 338,090
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 148,744
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 27,049
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€ 243,173
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 59,238
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€ 454,429
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 102,787
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 132,271
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 56,804
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 63,566
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 170,086
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 67,353
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€ 431,707
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 54,099
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 78,173
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 61,943
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 608 m²
€ 484,183
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 64,648
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€ 229,649

Properties features in Pecs, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go