  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras
  6. Kozarmisleny

Residential properties for sale in Kozarmisleny, Hungary

36 properties total found
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,048
3 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 119,011
4 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 194,094
3 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 127,096
5 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 155,059
2 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 79,253
5 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 262,408
5 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 278,047
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 105,758
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 58,048
4 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 92,506
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 140,481
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 42,940
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 333,974
2 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 105,758
5 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m²
€ 209,396
2 room apartmentin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 97,807
7 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
7 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m²
€ 264,794
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,260
Exceptional, unique offer! From Pécs 10 km, in Lothárd border (zártkert) from qualitative su…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,557
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,733
Kozármisleny for sale one legfrekventáltabb one of the halves of a semidetached house which …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² 2 Floor
€ 83,662
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 95 m² 1 Floor
€ 92,491
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 95 m²
€ 87,438
10 + 15 CHOCOLATE option! For sale in the new housing estate part of Kozármisleny in D, heat…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 153,690
In a frequented place in a public building, all-comfort 280sqm, Family house for sale with 8…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 201 m² Number of floors 1
€ 111,308
On Kozármisleny D-i részén in Petőfi utcában salesman it 201 nm ones, currently as an office…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,238
470 nms are houses with a modernised, distinguished state kept in good repair continuously s…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 92 m²
€ 86,307
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 81 m²
€ 77,587
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 92 m²
€ 88,531
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
