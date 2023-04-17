Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Ibranyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Ibranyi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
4 room housein Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 room house
Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 188 m²
€ 42,579
2 room housein Buj, Hungary
2 room house
Buj, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 10,444
3 room housein Balsa, Hungary
3 room house
Balsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m²
€ 39,634
4 room housein Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 room house
Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 43,651
House 5 bathroomsin Gavavencsello, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Gavavencsello, Hungary
5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,485
For investors unique opportunity! On Gávavencsellő from Tisza parttól 300 m, the Lónya main …
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Gavavencsello, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 bath 380 m² Number of floors 1
€ 319,517
From Nyíregyháza 20 km, renewed, demanding 380nm-es grange, with 4 ha of area and 47,44 AK w…

