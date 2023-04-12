Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

3 257 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 68,887
3 room housein Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 71,812
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,630
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 164,903
4 room housein Egyek, Hungary
4 room house
Egyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 39,630
2 room housein Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 31,651
1 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 55,588
4 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 185,914
3 room housein Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 139,635
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,566
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 87,771
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 89,899
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 79,792
4 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 60,908
3 room housein Apc, Hungary
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,566
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 15 m²
€ 9,841
6 room housein Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 110 m²
€ 92,691
2 room housein Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 34,550
5 room housein Erdotelek, Hungary
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 130,326
3 room housein Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 85,111
3 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 39,630
4 room housein Jaszszentandras, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 15,692
5 room housein Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 79,765
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 111,442
2 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 26,331
3 room housein Jaszszentandras, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 26,331
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 47,609
5 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 180,861
3 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 23,911
2 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 39,630

Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary

