Houses for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

Veresegyhaz
118
Goedoello
67
Pecel
58
Kistarcsa
45
Kerepes
42
Isaszeg
16
490 properties total found
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€244,703
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€273,067
2 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€244,961
2 room house in Csoemoer, Hungary
2 room house
Csoemoer, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€118,355
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€151,876
4 room house in Vacszentlaszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Vacszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€123,770
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€252,439
3 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
3 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€149,555
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€210,151
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€210,151
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€115,776
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€94,117
2 room house in Zsambok, Hungary
2 room house
Zsambok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€77,098
6 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
6 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€373,630
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€231,810
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€170,183
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
€180,240
4 room house in Erdokertes, Hungary
4 room house
Erdokertes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€141,794
3 room house in Dany, Hungary
3 room house
Dany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€152,134
6 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€211,440
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€299,084
3 room house in Pecel, Hungary
3 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
€255,275
7 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
7 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
In Veresegyház, in a well-maintained suburban area with family houses, we offer for sale a s…
€541,493
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€281,061
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€172,504
House in Erdokertes, Hungary
House
Erdokertes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€72,199
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€77,330
3 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€252,439
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€180,240
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€309,167

