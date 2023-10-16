Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Erdi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary

Erd
77
Szazhalombatta
18
Toeroekbalint
5
Diosd
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
104 properties total found
5 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
5 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€402,252
Apartment 1 bathroom in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€70,910
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€91,538
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€190,812
3 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
A family nest with special features awaits its new residents in a popular part of Törökbálin…
€207,572
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
€67,042
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€172,504
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€84,834
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€684,602
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€508,359
1 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€69,363
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€508,359
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€180,472
1 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€67,016
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€151,876
3 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€110,619
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€86,381
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€154,454
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€141,562
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€136,405
1 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
1 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€89,991
4 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€180,240
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€36,100
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€128,669
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€118,355
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€257,596
2 room apartment in Diosd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€102,884
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€218,918
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€193,390
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
In an ideal environment, in excellent condition, stylishly and tastefully furnished apartmen…
€221,496

Properties features in Erdi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir