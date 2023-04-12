Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Hungary

in Erd
289
in Szekesfehervari jaras
208
in Szentendrei jaras
257
in Kecskemet
239
in Siofok
127
in Balatonfueredi jaras
142
in Dunakeszi jaras
212
in Zalaegerszegi jaras
184
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
91 property total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Siofok, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Siofok, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 138,551
Let him flee from the city's noise. Rider for sale guesthouse on Siófok city szélén. In th…
Cottagein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m² Number of floors 3
€ 154,924
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Bo, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bo, Hungary
3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,348
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
2 bath 490 m² Number of floors 1
€ 226,678
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Nagycserkesz, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nagycserkesz, Hungary
2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 1
€ 145,943
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,528
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
Cottagein Visegrád, Hungary
Cottage
Visegrád, Hungary
500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,845
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
Cottage 8 bathroomsin Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Cottage 8 bathrooms
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
8 bath 800 m² Number of floors 2
€ 693,912
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Nyarsapat, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Nyarsapat, Hungary
1 bath 71 239 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,566
For sale on a skewer, next to an asphalt road, a well-accessible economy, TANYA!Farmer, orch…
Cottagein Csep, Hungary
Cottage
Csep, Hungary
494 m² Number of floors 2
€ 504,243
Office, accommodation, warehouse building in one place! In Csépen, next to the main road …
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 186,133
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tes, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tes, Hungary
3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 222,282
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 242,638
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,433
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Budakeszi, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 bath 206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,144,955
REAL SPECIALITY! From Budapest onto 20 minutes, KLASSZICISTA VILLA ELADÓ being rare on an ad…
Cottagein Egerszalok, Hungary
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,582
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
Cottagein Monosbel, Hungary
Cottage
Monosbel, Hungary
380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,264
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
Cottage 7 bathroomsin Pecsely, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Pecsely, Hungary
7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,040,868
Balaton on highlands, historical family possession, in a very good state, with a landscaped …
Cottage 1 bathroomin Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 173,247
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Koka, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Koka, Hungary
4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 1
€ 203,162
The Budapest on county Kóka salesman it in 1909, count Pálffy by way of Pál from a convent w…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Jakabszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,279
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,063
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 101,037
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,117
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
Cottagein Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 226,249
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
Cottage 7 bathroomsin Helvecia, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7 bath 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,559
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Tinnye, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Tinnye, Hungary
4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,916
Luxury possession salesman,with a pool, a tennis court, on the edge of the forest, in beauti…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,890
Hármashegyaljai rest centre near direct one 120 nm, farms at which 3 room, big dining room k…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Csemo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Csemo, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,572
On Csemő outer area from an asphalt road a farm taken out consisting of more buildings selli…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 277,565
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…

Properties features in Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir