2
Realting.com
Hungary
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Hungary
Cottage
Clear all
91 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Siofok, Hungary
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 138,551
Let him flee from the city's noise. Rider for sale guesthouse on Siófok city szélén. In th…
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 154,924
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bo, Hungary
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,348
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
2 bath
490 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 226,678
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nagycserkesz, Hungary
2 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 145,943
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,528
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
Cottage
Visegrád, Hungary
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,845
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
Cottage 8 bathrooms
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
8 bath
800 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 693,912
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Nyarsapat, Hungary
1 bath
71 239 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,566
For sale on a skewer, next to an asphalt road, a well-accessible economy, TANYA!Farmer, orch…
Cottage
Csep, Hungary
494 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 504,243
Office, accommodation, warehouse building in one place! In Csépen, next to the main road …
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 186,133
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tes, Hungary
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 222,282
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 242,638
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
3 bath
296 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,433
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,144,955
REAL SPECIALITY! From Budapest onto 20 minutes, KLASSZICISTA VILLA ELADÓ being rare on an ad…
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,582
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
Cottage
Monosbel, Hungary
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,264
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Pecsely, Hungary
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,040,868
Balaton on highlands, historical family possession, in a very good state, with a landscaped …
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 173,247
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Koka, Hungary
4 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 203,162
The Budapest on county Kóka salesman it in 1909, count Pálffy by way of Pál from a convent w…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 114,279
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,063
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,037
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,117
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
Cottage
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 226,249
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7 bath
640 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 415,559
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Tinnye, Hungary
4 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,916
Luxury possession salesman,with a pool, a tennis court, on the edge of the forest, in beauti…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,890
Hármashegyaljai rest centre near direct one 120 nm, farms at which 3 room, big dining room k…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Csemo, Hungary
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,572
On Csemő outer area from an asphalt road a farm taken out consisting of more buildings selli…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 277,565
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
