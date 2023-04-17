Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Bonyhadi jaras
  6. Bonyhad
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Bonyhad, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 101,735
4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 73,617
5 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
5 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 334,476
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir