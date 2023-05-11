Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Bicskei jaras
  6. Bicske

Residential properties for sale in Bicske, Hungary

38 properties total found
6 room house in Bicske, Hungary
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
€ 405,469
4 room house in Bicske, Hungary
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 229,919
2 room house in Bicske, Hungary
2 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 68,705
9 room house in Bicske, Hungary
9 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
€ 906,153
6 room house in Bicske, Hungary
6 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
€ 473,093
5 room house in Bicske, Hungary
5 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€ 172,845
2 room house in Bicske, Hungary
2 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 89,236
House 4 bathrooms in Bicske, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 145,062
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
€ 86,949
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
€ 88,866
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 82,990
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€ 108,999
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
€ 85,293
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
€ 85,780
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
€ 88,445
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
€ 115,653
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 84,446
House 2 bathrooms in Bicske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,037
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€ 108,999
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 82,990
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
€ 86,949
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
€ 116,205
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
€ 85,293
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€ 108,999
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
€ 86,949
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
€ 115,653
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
€ 85,293
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 84,045
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 82,990
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bicske, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bicske, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 84,446
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir