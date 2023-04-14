UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Kassandria
Houses
Houses for sale in Kassandria, Greece
126 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
460 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property Code: 3-1110 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €3.500.000 . This 460 sq. …
5 room house
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
451 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
2 room house
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 145,000
The maisonettes are located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters from the great …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3433 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.200.000 . This 130 sq. m.…
9 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 bath
460 m²
€ 690,000
The house is located in a popular village Kallithea 750 meters from the beach and 300 meters…
Villa 5 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
4 bath
451 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3380 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €2.500.000 . This 451 sq. m.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
228 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
4 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 780,000
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 380,000
Kallithea SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 180 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room house
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Center SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels…
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
285 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 475,000
Afitos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 380,000
Afitos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
143 m²
-1 Floor
€ 385,000
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 143 m2, 3 Le…
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
4 room house
Kassandria, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 150,000
This house is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance to …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
300 m²
€ 650,000
The house is located in a popular village Kalithea 600 meters from the beach. There is a gar…
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 540,000
Property Code: 4-978 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €540.000. This 175 sq. m. Vill…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room house
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
126 m²
€ 165,000
Property Code: HPS3154 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €165.000 . This 126 sq. m. …
