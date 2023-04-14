Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Property for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
46
239 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 99,530
Urgent sale of a spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Sulaberidze 8. About the apartment : …
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 6/28 Floor
€ 50,778
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/28 Floor
€ 35,187
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4/28 Floor
€ 23,852
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
Realting.com
Go
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 12/25 Floor
€ 81,434
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 904,818
A chic country house for sale 30 minutes from Batumi, in the village of Mahinjauri, a conven…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 235,253
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 18/28 Floor
€ 70,576
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Javakhishvili 23/25. About the apartment : The ap…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,675
Ready-made studio for sale in old Batumi at ul. Memeda Abashidze. About the apartment : Th…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 69,490
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Kobaladze 8a. About the apartment : The apartment…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 42,997
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 53,963
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 14/20 Floor
€ 67,872
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 16/20 Floor
€ 125,589
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 72,684
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 71,634
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 55,592
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 61,528
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Orbeliani 23. About the apartment : The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 13/21 Floor
€ 73,290
For sale a spacious apartment in the stage of a white frame in Batumi at ul. Tbel Abuseridze…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 20/25 Floor
€ 113,102
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 9/27 Floor
€ 69,671
Apartment for sale in the elite complex STEPS in Batumi at ul. Grigola Lortkipanidze 2b. Ab…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 66,052
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Lermontova 76. About the apartment : The apartmen…

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Real estate in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara: cozy housing near the Black Sea

Adjara is one of the most picturesque regions of Georgia. It is located in the southwest of the country. Tourists of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara are attracted by its comfortable beaches, breathtaking views of the Black Sea and a mild warm climate.

What does the housing market offer?

All types of real estate are sold in Adjara:

  • private houses, townhouses and cottages;
  • villas and mansions;
  • flats, studios and apartments;
  • rooms in dormitories.

You can find suitable accommodation on the platform realting.com in any city of the Ajara Autonomous Republic, including the capital Batumi — the main cultural, economic and tourist center of the region. Properties are sold in the old fund and in new complexes. Real estate in Georgia can be used by foreigners not only for personal residence, but also for rent. Demand for rental accommodation in Adjara is always high due to the large influx of tourists, especially during the beach season.

Property prices

Accommodation in popular resorts in Ajara, such as Batumi and Chakvi, costs about 1000-1500 euros per square meters. Apartments in new complexes and private houses near the coast are sold on the Realting.com platform at this cost. Properties in the Kobuleti and Helvachauri municipalities are much cheaper. You can buy them, on average, for 500-900 euros per square meter. Only elite property is more expensive.

Why buy property in Adjara?

The benefits of buying a local home are clear:

  • accommodation in a resort area with a long swimming season and excellent weather;
  • the possibility to get a Georgian residence permit when buying real estate in Georgia for the amount of 100 thousand dollars;
  • a profitable investment — housing in Adjara grows annually in price by 7-10%;
  • the ability to regularly earn money on the purchased property from leasing.

The advantages include a well-developed infrastructure. All major cities of Adjara have bus and railway stations, shops, schools and other important facilities. For the convenience of holidaymakers, all beach areas are equipped with sun loungers and shower cabins.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir