Property for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Real estate in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara: cozy housing near the Black Sea



Adjara is one of the most picturesque regions of Georgia. It is located in the southwest of the country. Tourists of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara are attracted by its comfortable beaches, breathtaking views of the Black Sea and a mild warm climate.

What does the housing market offer?

All types of real estate are sold in Adjara:

private houses, townhouses and cottages;

villas and mansions;

flats, studios and apartments;

rooms in dormitories.

You can find suitable accommodation on the platform realting.com in any city of the Ajara Autonomous Republic, including the capital Batumi — the main cultural, economic and tourist center of the region. Properties are sold in the old fund and in new complexes. Real estate in Georgia can be used by foreigners not only for personal residence, but also for rent. Demand for rental accommodation in Adjara is always high due to the large influx of tourists, especially during the beach season.

Property prices

Accommodation in popular resorts in Ajara, such as Batumi and Chakvi, costs about 1000-1500 euros per square meters. Apartments in new complexes and private houses near the coast are sold on the Realting.com platform at this cost. Properties in the Kobuleti and Helvachauri municipalities are much cheaper. You can buy them, on average, for 500-900 euros per square meter. Only elite property is more expensive.

Why buy property in Adjara?

The benefits of buying a local home are clear:

accommodation in a resort area with a long swimming season and excellent weather;

the possibility to get a Georgian residence permit when buying real estate in Georgia for the amount of 100 thousand dollars;

a profitable investment — housing in Adjara grows annually in price by 7-10%;

the ability to regularly earn money on the purchased property from leasing.

The advantages include a well-developed infrastructure. All major cities of Adjara have bus and railway stations, shops, schools and other important facilities. For the convenience of holidaymakers, all beach areas are equipped with sun loungers and shower cabins.