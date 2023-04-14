Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
South-Western Finland
Houses
Houses for sale in South-Western Finland, Finland
House
Clear all
41 property total found
Townhouse
Taivassalo, Finland
Price on request
5 room house
Hepojoki, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 330,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liet…
Townhouse
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
2 room house
Kaarina, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Harjavalta…
Townhouse
Somerniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Some…
Townhouse
Kokemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Koke…
Townhouse
Harjakangas, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Five-room apartment in Pori, …
Townhouse
Lorvikylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kank…
Townhouse
Huittinen, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Harj…
Townhouse
Vinkkilae, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Siikainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
4 room house
Salon seutukunta, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 155,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Karvia, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
House
Kiukainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
4 room house
Nagu, Finland
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
191 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 425,000
Maritime dream in Nauvo with your own large beach plot! There are no neighbors near the prop…
3 room house
Salon seutukunta, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
House
Tarvasjoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 318,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Nakkila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
4 room house
Sauvo, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
123 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Raisio, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 338,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Vanhakylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Ravani, Ul…
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…
Townhouse
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…
3 room house
Turun seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Kiukainen, Finland
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
