  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Porvoon seutukunta
  6. Porvoo
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Porvoo, Finland

13 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 618,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Hamari, Finland
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 370,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 348,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Hamari, Finland
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
Housein Tiilaeae, Finland
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
5 room housein Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 625,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
5 room housein Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 849,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Porvoo, Finland
2 room house
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
6 room housein Hamari, Finland
6 room house
Hamari, Finland
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 579,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
5 room housein Tiilaeae, Finland
5 room house
Tiilaeae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
