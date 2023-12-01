Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Petaejaevesi

Residential properties for sale in Petaejaevesi, Finland

2 properties total found
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Petaejaevesi, Finland
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Petaejaevesi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
€149,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Petaejaevesi, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Petaejaevesi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/2
Do you long for the peace and quiet of the countryside and a morning coffee overlooking a la…
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir