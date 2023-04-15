Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland

Residential properties for sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland

Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
57
Kouvolan seutukunta
50
Kotka
46
Kouvola
6
Kuusankoski
6
Jaala
4
Virolahti
2
Elimaeki
1
Show more
107 properties total found
Apartmentin Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
€ 24,656
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 10,973
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
2 room apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kyminkartano, Finland
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Kouvola, in very good …
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartmentin Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartmentin Pihkoo, Finland
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
1 room apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 7/6 Floor
€ 149,900
3 room housein Klamila, Finland
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
House for permanent residence in Klamila. Year built 2014. Stone house in the immediate vici…
1 room apartmentin Pihkoo, Finland
1 room apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 74,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Kuusankoski area, …
Apartmentin Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kotka sells 1 apartment 2…
Apartmentin Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells 4-k apartmen…
Apartmentin Kyminkartano, Finland
Apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Standard studio 28.5 m ² …
Apartmentin Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karhuvuori area, K…
1 room apartmentin Parikka, Finland
1 room apartment
Parikka, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 69,000
Townhousein Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Housein Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
Housein Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
Apartmentin Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartmentin Pentinmaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pentinmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean, simple studio apar…
Apartmentin Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Kymenlaakso, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir