Residential properties for sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland
107 properties total found
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
€ 24,656
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 10,973
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
2 room apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Kouvola, in very good …
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
1 room apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
7/6 Floor
€ 149,900
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
182 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
House for permanent residence in Klamila. Year built 2014. Stone house in the immediate vici…
1 room apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 74,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Kuusankoski area, …
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kotka sells 1 apartment 2…
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells 4-k apartmen…
Apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Standard studio 28.5 m ² …
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karhuvuori area, K…
1 room apartment
Parikka, Finland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 69,000
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartment
Pentinmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean, simple studio apar…
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Search using the map