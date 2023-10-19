Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jyvaeskylae, Finland

3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€335,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
€219,900
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€249,000
3 room house with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
€338,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€285,000
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€189,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautifully renovated home in the popular Mäki-Mati residential area, a short walk to the …
€237,000
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€349,000
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€85,000

