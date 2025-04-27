Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vaajakoski
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vaajakoski, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$311,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$322,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$513,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go