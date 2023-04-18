Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Joensuun seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Joensuu, Finland

Hammaslahti
4
Uimaharju
3
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Housein Uimaharju, Finland
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Apartment building 68/111…
Housein Uimaharju, Finland
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhousein Hammaslahti, Finland
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Hammaslahti, Finland
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Hammaslahti, Joens…
Townhousein Hammaslahti, Finland
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Hammaslahti, Joens…
Townhousein Hammaslahti, Finland
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Uimaharju, Finland
Townhouse
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Uymaharju area, 1-k t…

Properties features in Joensuu, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir