Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Imatran seutukunta
  6. Imatra

Residential properties for sale in Imatra, Finland

28 properties total found
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ima…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Imat…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
3 room housein Imatra, Finland
3 room house
Imatra, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
Detached house built in 1976 in the Rauha area. This three-bedroom home has a large two-burn…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, Rajapatsas dis…
1 room apartmentin Imatra, Finland
1 room apartment
Imatra, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,900
One bedroom apartment in Imatra. The apartment is located in a quiet and green area. The apa…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment …
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Housein Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Housein Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Vuoksenniska area,…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! A three-room apartment in Im…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a solid stone house fo…
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe !!!Perhap…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir