Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Karlovarsky kraj

Residential properties for sale in Karlovarsky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Karlovy Vary
5
Carlsbad
4
Cheb District
2
Marianske Lazne
2
Nejdek
1
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 218,010
3 room apartmentin Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 261,016
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
2 room apartmentin Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 4 Floor
€ 230,837
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
2 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 175,422
We offer a magnificent apartment after reconstruction on the ground floor of a beautiful his…
Apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 400,530
House 157 m², plot 440 m² on Slovenian Karlovy Vary The area has a 24-hour reception and poo…
3 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 183,417
Apartment 3 + 1 in the very center of Karlovy Vary. 73m2 After repair 3rd floor of a brick house
Apartmentin Nejdek, Czech Republic
Apartment
Nejdek, Czech Republic
235 m²
€ 164,775
We offer for sale a brick family house with a layout of 7 + 2 in a quiet part of Sucha near …

Properties features in Karlovarsky kraj, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir