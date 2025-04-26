Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karlovy Vary Region, Czechia

okres Karlovy Vary
133
Karlovy Vary
126
Cheb District
8
Marianske Lazne
6
144 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Duplex apartment in the very center of Karlovy Vary 82m2 5th floor of a brick house Apartmen…
$237,632
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1, with a total area of 56 m2, in a brick house in the center of Karl…
$101,703
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
We offer for sale apartment 2 + 1, area 63 m2, on the 3rd floor. Fresh repairs were made to …
$107,783
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 in the very center of Karlovy Vary. 73m2 After repair 3rd floor of a brick house
$199,961
Apartment in Stanovice, Czechia
Apartment
Stanovice, Czechia
Area 400 m²
House 400m2 with section 1036m2 10 km from Karlovy Vary. The residential complex has been co…
$149,280
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
$221,144
Apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful family house 4 + kk with a total usable area of 218 m2. The ho…
$419,523
4 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
4 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 131 m²
We offer for sale a 4+1 apartment 131.9 m2, terrace 6 m2 The apartment is located in a quiet…
$198,587
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale an apartment right in the center of the city of Karlovy Vary, listed among…
$226,420
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
3+kk on Zamecký vrh street in the center of the spa area of ​​Karlovy Vary. The apartment of…
$245,300
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
We offer for sale apartment 2 + 1, area 63 m2, on the 3rd floor. Fresh repairs were made to …
$107,783
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 36 m ² in Karlovy Vary and to Bogatitsa and in the reconstructed house.…
$59,142
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
2+kk, with a balcony, total area 53 m2, which is located on the 4th floor of the house, in t…
$140,341
Apartment in Rovna, Czechia
Apartment
Rovna, Czechia
Area 110 m²
House 110 m ² 4 + 1 with plot 955 m ² in the quiet village of Podstrani,. It is a two-story …
$134,909
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale is a luxurious apartment with a layout of 2+kk with an area of ​​65 m2, which is lo…
$344,957
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
The Apartment of 2+1 54 m ² in Karlovy Vary. Is on the 4th floor of the updated panel buildi…
$80,146
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
We offer for sale a fully reconstructed apartment with a layout of 1 + 1 with a total area o…
$97,833
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 49 m² in the center of Karlovy Vary 1st floor of a brick house after recons…
$98,939
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment available 2+KK in the center of Karlovy Vary, on Ondřejsk…
$153,950
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment with a balcony and a living area of ​​49 m2. The apartm…
$106,234
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
apartment 3 + kk for sale in Karlovy Vary, in a residential area & # 171; On Vyhlidz & # 187…
$204,936
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
$196,776
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 and with a total area of 71 sq.m and locateded on the 3rd …
$66,328
Apartment in Cheb, Czechia
Apartment
Cheb, Czechia
Area 885 m²
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
$641,168
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 46 m ² in the center Karlovy Vary. Without repair. Brick house and 1st floor.
$464,294
2 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Sale of a 2+kk apartment in the spa center of Marianske Lazne on Mladejovskogo Street, locat…
$138,215
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
We offer for sale a 2+1 apartment with a balcony in K. Vary, Lidická street, Drachovice. The…
$127,073
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment 104m2 in a six-storey brick house with elevator, on Yugoslav Street, i…
$238,525
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale in Karlovy Vary tourist center. The apartment is just steps from Colonada…
$100,597
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
The Apartment in Karlovy Vary 1+1 50 of m ² in new building with two balconies and the cella…
$98,939
