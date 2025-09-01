Apart hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.

🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%

🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

Payback period from 5 to 7 years

Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years

Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

Freehold

Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

Restaurants and bars

Fitness area

Coworking space

Lobby

Swimming pools and recreation areas

Wellness & SPA

Children's playground for all ages

Animation

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.