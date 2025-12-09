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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Golden Mile

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$3,13M
;
20
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ID: 39385
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 539324415
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Adres
    Calle Carmen

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Brand new 3 bedroom contemporary luxury villa in a privileged location only 2 minutes walk to the beach and the Paseo Maritimo and 10 minutes to Puerto Banus. The owner has upgraded several features and added others. Home cinema in the basement. American kitchen in the basement. Luxury Simatic kitchen with Gaggenau fittings. Jet-stream in the pool. Dressing room to the master bedroom. American kitchen installed in the solarium. Installation of electric blinds in the solarium for more privacy to the jacuzzi. Alarm system and Wi-Fi wired with amplifiers. The villa has 4 levels, all connected with a private lift. Basement: Private closed garage for 3 cars with direct access to the villa, cinema room, open plan kitchenette, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom en suite, laundry room and gym. Ground floor: Entrance hall, guest toilet, very large lounge/dining room, open plan fully fitted kitchen with luxury appliances, large terrace covering the whole front of the villa, pool with grading and good sized jet stream. The dining room was originally a bedroom, which can be restored converting it into a 4 bedroom villa. First floor: 2 spacious bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms, master bedroom with dressing room, large south west facing terrace Solarium: American kitchenette, Jacuzzi large terrace/dining area, with spectacular sea view. First class materials throughout, from tiles and kitchen to windows and terrace railings in glass and stainless steel. The villa is sold unfurnished! The furniture in the photos are just an example of how the villa could be furnished.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Golden Mile
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$3,13M
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