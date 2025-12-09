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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Serenity Hills

Ricmar, Hiszpania
od
$967,002
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39543
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 957156418
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Ricmar

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This development of 113 townhouses has been designed with light, privacy and everyday well-being in mind. Situated in an elevated position, the homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and surrounding mountains, combined with refined architecture and carefully planned interior spaces. Each home is distributed over four levels and has a private lift with glass doors connecting all floors. The spacious terraces offer the option of a jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen with barbecue and areas for outdoor dining and relaxation, creating a perfect connection between indoors and outdoors. The bedrooms feature soft materials and warm tones, with the master suite standing out with its en-suite bathroom, dressing room and private terrace. Two additional bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and share a full bathroom with modern, neutral finishes. The living areas include an open-plan kitchen equipped with Siemens appliances (with the option of choosing other ranges), a guest toilet and a spacious living-dining room with large windows that open directly onto the terrace and garden. Each property has two private parking spaces, a storage room, a laundry room and direct access to the property. There are customisation options to suit individual preferences. Residents enjoy a comprehensive range of wellness and leisure facilities, including a semi-Olympic heated outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, fully equipped gym with yoga and Pilates rooms, sauna, hammam and hydrotherapy area with ice buckets. Outside, the complex has five sports and wellness areas, yoga and calisthenics areas, an outdoor bar with Balinese beds, communal gardens and 24-hour security.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ricmar, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Serenity Hills
Ricmar, Hiszpania
od
$967,002
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