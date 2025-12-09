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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos

Rio Real, Hiszpania
od
$967,002
;
11
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ID: 39004
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2103883427
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Rio Real
  • Adres
    Calle Bogey

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with the highest quality. You will enjoy incredible views of the sea and the Santa Clara Golf course thanks to its terraced design of two heights and its orientation, seeking to provide the best views from each house. The apartments are designed to maximize the enjoyment of its neighbors. Here you will find most of the most exclusive common services such as the outdoor swimming pool, the chill out area with bar, a relaxation area, the community building for events and the meeting room, as well as the rest of the common facilities offered by this new development. Multi-family homes 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 136m2 + 60m2 of terraces with large fully equipped kitchens open to the living room, plus a communal garage per block. First floor homes with swimming pool or penthouses with solarium and swimming pool, along with bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and guest toilet.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Rio Real, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos
Rio Real, Hiszpania
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$967,002
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