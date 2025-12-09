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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Eagle Seaview Residences

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$478,951
;
11
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39536
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 126432909
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Buitre

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious area of Cerrado del Águila, Mijas. It is a unique project of only 59 homes, distributed in cozy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, designed for those who dream of living in a privileged environment. Its spaces are designed to delight those who enjoy calm, comfort and connection with nature, with large terraces offering views of the sea and mountains combined with the blue horizon of the Mediterranean. Just 10 minutes from the sea, it offers the advantage of proximity to the beach and mountains without sacrificing the tranquility of a residential environment. The heart of the complex is its immense garden and common areas, a large green space where you can lose yourself, rest, or stroll under the sun, enjoying the Mediterranean climate, relaxing, and disconnecting from the urban pace. In addition, the development includes an infinity pool—ideal for enjoying sunsets with sea views—a gym, and communal areas designed for leisure and well-being, perfect for savoring outdoor life all year round. Each home includes a parking space and storage room, providing convenience and practicality from day one. The unique location and sensational views of the Mediterranean complete the experience: a home where the sea, nature, tranquility, and comfort come together to create a privileged living space.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Eagle Seaview Residences
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$478,951
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