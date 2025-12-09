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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pernet Villas

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$2,10M
;
20
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ID: 39384
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2147064947
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Avenida Finca Pernet

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, in Monte Biarritz, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication. From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach. With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication. From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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