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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aires de San Lucas

Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$590,577
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39539
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 461620852
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Malaga
  • Adres
    Bulevar Adolfo Suarez

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
The development comprises 59 two- and three-bedroom homes, which create a sense of harmony with the outdoors thanks to their spacious terraces. The homes are divided into two entrances and a total of seven floors with spectacular ground floor, middle floor, and penthouse homes. The development maximizes the use of natural light through large windows and glass railings that connect residents with the incredible nature surrounding the building and create unique homes. Located in the La Princesa area, west of Malaga. It is just 10 minutes from the Antonio Machado promenade and the incredible 700-meter-long Huelin Beach. The area is home to large parks such as Huelin Park, covering 32,000 m² and featuring more than 700 trees of different species, an artificial lake, children's play areas, and leisure areas for cultural events. In addition, the area will be home to Bosque Urbano Park, the future green lung of Malaga, covering approximately 100,000 m2, with natural spaces for outdoor activities. The area has an incredible network of transport links. Málaga María Zambrano station is located 10 minutes from the development, where the AVE high-speed train connects with Seville, Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, and Valencia. In addition, the Metro stations for lines 1 and 2, La Princesa - Huelin and Barbarela, are just 5 minutes away and connect to the city center. The area is also served by frequent bus services: lines 1, 3, 7, M-110, and A, which connect the development with the city center, Torremolinos, Benalmádena, and the airport. Malaga International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away. Thanks to the excellent transport links in the area, you can reach the airport in just 20 minutes by bus on Line A, or in 15 minutes by train on the C1 commuter line. The A-45 and A-92 highways connect Malaga with the rest of the peninsula. On one hand, the A-45 connects with the A-4, which links Malaga with Madrid. On the other hand, the A-92 crosses the whole of Andalusia, connecting with the rest of the country's highways.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aires de San Lucas
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$590,577
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