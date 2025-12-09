Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Fuente Lirios

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Located in the heart of Benahavís, a new residential development is being launched featuring 28 Mediterranean-style apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms.
Each home includes a private underground parking space and access to a communal rooftop pool.
This development offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic Andalusian lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty near the Serranía de Ronda mountains and the Guadalmina River.
Just a 5-minute drive away are some of the region's top golf courses, and the popular destinations of San Pedro de Alcántara and Puerto Banús are only 15 minutes away.
Prime location in the center of Benahavís.
This new development is distributed in a central Mediterranean-style building with 28 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms.
The homes are delivered fully equipped for immediate move-in and feature a carefully selected selection of high-end materials and finishes, along with an innovative and contemporary interior design.
Each home has an underground parking space pre-installed for charging electric vehicles.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Benahavis, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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