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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Fuente Lirios

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
;
20
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ID: 39267
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 645975451
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis
  • Adres
    Calle La Coronilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the heart of Benahavís, a new residential development is being launched featuring 28 Mediterranean-style apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Each home includes a private underground parking space and access to a communal rooftop pool. This development offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic Andalusian lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty near the Serranía de Ronda mountains and the Guadalmina River. Just a 5-minute drive away are some of the region's top golf courses, and the popular destinations of San Pedro de Alcántara and Puerto Banús are only 15 minutes away. Prime location in the center of Benahavís. This new development is distributed in a central Mediterranean-style building with 28 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. The homes are delivered fully equipped for immediate move-in and feature a carefully selected selection of high-end materials and finishes, along with an innovative and contemporary interior design. Each home has an underground parking space pre-installed for charging electric vehicles.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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