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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Almina Residences

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$761,617
;
20
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ID: 39552
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1485992319
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Casas del Padron

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover the height of contemporary living. A collection of 60 exclusive homes includes ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor residences combining space and convenience, first-floor duplexes with terraces and solariums, and luxurious penthouses with expansive terraces and breathtaking panoramic views. Every detail is designed to enhance daily life on the Costa del Sol. ARCHITECTURE: Designed by the renowned architect Juan Antonio Fernández, the residences blend modern style with their natural surroundings. URBAN DESIGN: The development is planned to connect people with nature, featuring green spaces, easy walking paths, and a smooth flow between private and shared areas. EXCLUSIVE AMENITIES: Relax in the spa with its hammam, sauna, and plunge pool, or restore your energy in the gym and Pilates studio. Enjoy evenings in the cinema or games lounge, focus on the light-filled coworking space, and share moments in the on-site restaurant. Selected apartments include private solariums, while ground-floor homes offer spacious gardens. All residences come with private parking and storage, with optional interior packages available. With 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, these homes combine bright, open interiors with high-quality finishes. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, every residence offers contemporary elegance and a peaceful retreat just steps from your doorstep.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
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Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
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Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$761,617
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