  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,79M
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38974
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1886951553
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis
  • Adres
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Luxury residential complex with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom boutique apartments, with breathtaking views from its spacious terraces facing the Mediterranean sea, to Gibraltar and the coasts of Africa. Its elevated location, right on the emblematic golf Valley of Marbella, offers easy access to the golf courses of Los Naranjos, La Quinta, Las Brisas and Aloha. It is ideally located between Marbella and Benahavís, just a step away from the beaches and urban centres. Starting with seven iconic buildings that will house 49 spacious residences set in beautiful gardens, It will create a unique boutique complex atmosphere. The innovative concept will be followed in the second phase by a further 70 residences to complete the project. Every floor plan has been carefully studied to optimise the use of our generous internal spaces and natural light, to enjoy the stunning views, as well as to ensure the privacy of each home. The latest technologies will guarantee your full comfort and make you feel at home. This Project will redefine and set new standards in the concept of real luxurious living with its contemporary architecture and state of the art interiors. Enjoy the panoramic views from your spacious terrace, observe the sunset, marvel at the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding mountains.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,54M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
od
$481,226
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Omega
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$7,96M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vitta Marina
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$559,496
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$431,530
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,79M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Capricho
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$7,85M
Set within one of Marbella’s most prestigious residential addresses, this exceptional off-plan villa presents a rare opportunity to acquire a bespoke contemporary residence in the heart of the Golden Mile. Designed by the acclaimed Arkidom Studio, the property combines striking architecture,…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 2
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$512,966
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$527,870
Second phase of the new residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The development is being built in two independent phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and 8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedroom…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje