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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altezza Suites

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38998
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1912291084
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A stunning development located in Estepona consisting of flats with excellent finishes and amenities. Due to its strategic location, each of the units will boast splendid sea views and luxury finishes to please the most discerning clientele. This new development enjoys an exceptional location in the La Resina area of Estepona, noted for its enchanting sea views and proximity to Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía and Estepona town center. This area, in the midst of development, promises significant appreciation in the coming years. Just 10 minutes away is the vibrant town of Estepona, and within easy reach are cosmopolitan Marbella and Puerto Banús, known for their lively international atmosphere. In addition, a variety of renowned golf courses and local amenities are just a 5-minute drive away, along with shopping areas, beach clubs and excellent restaurants. The complex benefits from a privileged hilltop position, with a convenient south and south-west orientation, allowing it to enjoy breathtaking views of the sea and mountainous landscape. The development covers an area of 100 hectares in a tranquil setting, located midway between the countryside and the mountains. Enjoy a carefully selected range of services designed to enhance your lifestyle. Facilities include: two outdoor swimming pools, a gymnasium, a SPA and extensive landscaped gardens. In addition, one of the highest areas also incorporates a golf putting green with spectacular views. All the amenities have been designed with attention to detail, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest standard of living. Keep fit in our state-of-the-art gymnasium, relax in our exclusive spa or soak up the sun in either of the 2 outdoor swimming pools, whilst enjoying the fantastic views. Four vehicular entrances strategically distributed throughout the development will provide access to the underground car park, where each home will have its own allocated parking space. The main entrance will have a 24-hour security checkpoint for added security. An exclusive development of 72 units, spread over seven elegant 3-storey buildings, carefully designed to ensure that all homes enjoy spectacular sea views. This architectural layout not only maximizes the panoramic views but also ensures that each residence receives an abundance of natural light and is enveloped by gentle sea breezes. Beautifully designed 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes with exceptional quality finishes and modern aesthetics. Ground floor flats with large private gardens, spaciously laid out middle flats and penthouses with solariums and private swimming pools. All apartments boast Modulnova kitchens. With special attention to detail, emphasis on high quality materials and modern amenities, this community promises an exceptional living experience, perfect for those seeking a superior lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altezza Suites
Estepona, Hiszpania
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$790,667
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