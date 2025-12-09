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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Finca Avignon

Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$1,65M
;
20
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ID: 39483
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 186311735
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Malaga
  • Adres
    Calle Pepita Jimenez, 17

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new residential development in Pedregalejo, East Málaga, featuring three apartments and two semi-detached villas. A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional residence overlooking the iconic Baños del Carmen, in one of the most sought-after areas of East Málaga. A privileged setting where Mediterranean elegance is expressed in every detail: natural light, sea breezes, and a serene atmosphere come together to create a sophisticated lifestyle ideal as a second home or a high value investment. The residences are designed for those who seek privacy, generous living spaces, and a constant connection to the sea. Expansive southeast-facing terraces offer panoramic views over Málaga Bay, turning every sunrise and sunset into a truly special experience. The contemporary architecture blends seamlessly into the hillside, unfolding across different levels to create a refined composition of outdoor spaces terraces, private gardens, and swimming pools that elevate the concept of open-air living. This exclusive development, limited to just 5 residences, ensures a level of privacy and exclusivity rarely found. Two semi-detached villas, set on elevated positions, enjoy breathtaking open sea views. Each features its own private garden and swimming pool, offering a refined lifestyle in an unparalleled setting. The development is completed by three elegant single-level residences, each with spacious terraces and a private pool, perfect for those who value comfort, accessibility, and discretion. Every home has been carefully designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, capturing the essence of contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle, where light, space, and landscape take center stage. In addition, advanced acoustic insulation systems ensure complete peace and quiet, creating a true sanctuary by the sea. A secure investment in a prime location with strong growth potential, where exclusivity, design, and location come together to offer a truly unique residential experience on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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