  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
;
15
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39443
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1488111068
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This exclusive project blends harmoniously into the course's landscape, offering unobstructed, uninterrupted views of the green from every corner of the development. The homes' southeast and west orientation guarantees light throughout the day and a constant connection with the natural surroundings. Designed for those seeking quality of life, privacy, and an active lifestyle, it offers a selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and well-being: an outdoor pool and a pool in the sundeck area with a chill-out area, a fully equipped gym, a social club, and buggy parking spaces reserved exclusively for residents. The architecture combines modern lines with a warm and serene aesthetic, emphasizing open and functional spaces, spacious terraces, and a direct connection with the native vegetation surrounding the golf course. A serene and orderly setting, with direct access to the green, in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. Just a few minutes from the center of Estepona, and with the sea and mountains as a backdrop, this enclave offers the perfect blend of exclusivity, nature, and a Mediterranean lifestyle. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life, and tranquility merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
od
$387,939
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Térmica Beach I
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bulevar 360
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$417,284
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Hiszpania
od
$1,54M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Murmullo
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$2,28M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Privilege Suites Casares
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$705,343
Luxury homes designed to meet the needs of the most exclusive public and enjoy views of the Mediterranean. Ground floor units with stunning private gardens and innovative interior design. Comfortable first floor flats with large windows and large terraces. Spacious duplex penthouses with …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Cala Golf
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$696,242
Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimalist design homes are built with high quality materials and designed to offer comfort, spaciousness and luminosity in a privileged natural environment. Each villa has a living-dining room with open pla…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Waterfall Residences
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$819,108
The perfect combination to create the best views of the Malaga Coast. This new promotion will have at your disposal the exclusive services and facilities of Higuerón Hotel, such as spa, gym, restaurants, beach club and more. In addition, our concierge service will take care of your every w…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje