Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Oak 48

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location.
The residential complex offers a contemporary design that combines functionality with a luxurious look, using advanced materials. This makes the homes of the highest quality, with optimum comfort and efficiency.
The homes offer stunning views of the Sierra Bermeja and the Mediterranean Sea.
Available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite, and have large terraces to enjoy the views to the fullest. Each property has a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The penthouses have a solarium and private rooftop pool, adding an extra dimension to luxury living.
The development has been designed to enjoy the pleasant climate of the Costa del Sol all year round, with over 300 days of sunshine a year.
It has communal gardens, swimming pool, gym, coworking space and social area. There are also parking spaces and storage rooms available to residents.
Located in one of the most sought after residential areas of Estepona, close to the old town and in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It is conveniently located near the A-7 and AP-7, less than 10 minutes from the marina and the beach of Punta de Plata.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.