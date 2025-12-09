  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Oak 48

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Oak 48

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$466,436
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39225
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1308048622
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Juan Benitez

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location. The residential complex offers a contemporary design that combines functionality with a luxurious look, using advanced materials. This makes the homes of the highest quality, with optimum comfort and efficiency. The homes offer stunning views of the Sierra Bermeja and the Mediterranean Sea. Available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite, and have large terraces to enjoy the views to the fullest. Each property has a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The penthouses have a solarium and private rooftop pool, adding an extra dimension to luxury living. The development has been designed to enjoy the pleasant climate of the Costa del Sol all year round, with over 300 days of sunshine a year. It has communal gardens, swimming pool, gym, coworking space and social area. There are also parking spaces and storage rooms available to residents. Located in one of the most sought after residential areas of Estepona, close to the old town and in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It is conveniently located near the A-7 and AP-7, less than 10 minutes from the marina and the beach of Punta de Plata.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Boutique Project
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$927,185
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Libella
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$705,343
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cobre 37
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$7,39M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$3,87M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$775,877
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Oak 48
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$466,436
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Selene Luxe
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$6,59M
Located in the prestigious enclave of Los Flamingos, Benahavís, this stunning contemporary villa combines modern design, privacy, and exceptional panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the golf course. Surrounded by an exclusive, secure, and beautifully natural setting, the property of…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe mieszkania z widokiem na morze w Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$905,119
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Apartamenty w kompleksie z bogatymi udogodnieniami w prestiżowej lokalizacji w Fuengiroli Apartamenty znajdują się w Fuengiroli, kurorcie położonym pomiędzy dwoma innymi, znanymi miastami Benalmadena i Mijas. Fuengirola to miejsce wszystkich udogodnień łącznie z barami, centrami sportu, klub…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
Exclusive development of 35 modern apartments featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and a spacious balcony. Kitchens and bathrooms will be fully equipped with high-end furnishings, in collaboration with the renowned…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje