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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Casatalaya

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39444
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1240510633
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An elegant boutique complex of 28 apartments in the Torremuelle area. Exclusive 3-bedroom homes with an open concept design, cross ventilation and spacious and bright rooms. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that will elevate the level of services with high quality finishes and enhance the elegance of the complex. This premium housing complex is located a few meters from the beach of Torremuelle and its small coves, with direct access to it and a few meters from the golf course of Torrequebrada and Puerto Marina. It boasts an exceptional location on the Costa del Sol and at the foot of the Sierra de Mijas. Wrapped in a blanket of green, but close to the vibrant energy of one of the most dynamic areas of the coast, it is presented as the ideal project where to live in capital letters, either starting a new life or simply disconnecting from the routine. Designed for a modern lifestyle, the development features premium amenities including a fully equipped gymnasium, outdoor and indoor swimming pool and a stylish social lounge with coworking spaces. Residents also have private subway parking and storage rooms for added convenience. Situated on a gently elevated site, all apartments enjoy sea views and are perfectly oriented to take advantage of natural light throughout the day. The apartments are a testimony of innovative design and quality of life. Homes that stand out for their perfect distribution, designed to make the most of every square meter. Residents enjoy access to the beach through a landscaped public park located right in front of the complex. The extensive green areas are another of the strengths of this residential complex, areas that invite you to stroll, rest and enjoy nature.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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