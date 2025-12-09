  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Casares
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Spinto Blu

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Spinto Blu

Casares, Hiszpania
od
$1,37M
;
16
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39325
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 694514140
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Casares

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive and elegant residential project comprising 55 semi-detached villas located in Casares del Sol, just a few minutes from Azata Golf and the prestigious Finca Cortesín golf resort. It has 3 bedrooms, all in suite, with stunning sea views and a design conceived to offer maximum comfort, sophistication, and Mediterranean lifestyle. This exclusive residential complex is characterized by its avant-garde and elegant architecture, with spacious, light-filled spaces that blend perfectly with the surroundings. The modern lines and floor-to-ceiling windows create a unique atmosphere where comfort and sophistication come together in perfect balance. Each home has been designed with a focus on spaciousness and light, offering modern interiors that combine elegant lines with high-quality materials. The open-plan kitchen with a central island becomes the heart of the home, a functional and sophisticated space that invites sharing and enjoyment. Spacious living rooms bathed in natural light open to the horizon through floor-to-ceiling windows. An elegant and contemporary design that connects the interior and exterior, offering a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere with stunning views of the sea and the surrounding landscape. The living room, with its large windows overlooking the sea, is the perfect setting for enjoying unique moments, combining elegance, comfort, and unparalleled views. A space where modern architecture and high-quality finishes blend in perfect harmony with the surroundings. The bedroom has been designed as a haven of calm and well-being, where simplicity meets elegance to create a unique atmosphere. The soft tones, spaciousness, and natural light invite you to relax and unwind, offering maximum comfort in every detail. A place designed to renew your body and mind every day. En suite bathroom, located in the secondary bedroom, designed with state-of-the-art equipment and careful contemporary aesthetic. Porcelain tile flooring and walls and a minimalist shower space with floor-to-ceiling glass screen. Countertops with integrated sink, high-quality base cabinet with two drawers (choice of color or wood-effect finish) and backlit mirror for functionality and elegance. The main entrance surprises with its spacious and elegant design, enhanced by LED lighting that adds modernity and distinction. Every detail has been thought out to offer a unique welcome. The practical and spacious garage guarantees maximum comfort and security, making it a perfect complement that reflects the same quality and style as the rest of the home. These homes enjoy a privileged location, just 1.2 km from the beach and less than 1 km from the shopping area. It is 5 minutes from Estepona, 15 from Sotogrande, 20 from Puerto Banús, 45 from Gibraltar airport, and 50 from Malaga airport. Surrounded by three prestigious golf courses, it combines comfort, exclusivity, and natural beauty with all amenities within easy reach. The plot is ideally located along the 14th hole of the prestigious Finca Cortesín golf course, with a south-southeast orientation, offering stunning views of the golf course, the sea, and the surrounding mountains. Casares is a unique place where the Mediterranean Sea merges with the serenity of its hills and mountains. This Andalusian enclave offers an incomparable haven of tranquility and well-being, accompanied by an exceptional quality of life. Between natural landscapes, nearby beaches, and the authenticity of a charming white village, Casares invites you to enjoy the perfect harmony between nature, Mediterranean lifestyle, and discreet sophistication. Here, every day becomes an opportunity to live calmly and balance.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Casares, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Tierra
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$5,86M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$4,88M
Zespół mieszkaniowy SeaView 6
Finestrat, Hiszpania
od
$518,032
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$847,578
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Serene Atalaya
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$910,120
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Spinto Blu
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$1,37M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$292,697
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 131 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Nalia Resort – luksus w Torrevieja. Torrevieja — jedno z najpopularniejszych miast turystycznych na Costa Blanca dzięki plażom i parkom naturalnym, takim jak Laguna Rosa. Z tego powodu Immosol, jako deweloper, ma jeden ze swoich sztandarowych projektów w tym mieście Alicante.  Luksusowe bun…
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$14,22M
Ostateczna prywatna enklawa w najbardziej ekskluzywnym otoczeniu Sotogrande. Mieszkańcy oferują swoim mieszkańcom wspaniałe widoki na wybrzeże i poza. Każda rezydencja będzie cieszyć się unikalnymi widokami i ekspansywnymi obszarami na zewnątrz, z 5000 m2 powierzchni otwarcia na Morze Śród…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 6
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,72M
Located in the exclusive residential area of ‘La Cala Golf’ in Mijas Costa, this property presents itself as a masterpiece of modern and elegant design, surrounded by a natural environment that stands out for its serenity and Mediterranean beauty. This stunning villa is immersed in a privil…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje