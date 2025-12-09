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  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I

La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
od
$511,942
;
15
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ID: 39425
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 877532967
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Adres
    Calle Las Camelias

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for you to enjoy every day. The complex consists of 2- and 3-bedroom multi-family homes with parking and storage. Within the extensive communal areas, you'll find a wide variety of plants surrounding the swimming pool, as well as a gym, an outdoor meditation area, a spa, a community room with co-working space, a beach volleyball court, and a children's play area. A strategic and privileged location that will provide you with all the essential services and leisure activities you need, in addition to a wide range of sports and cultural activities. Surrounded by everything you need. From Alcaidesa beach, just 5 minutes away, to renowned golf courses, polo clubs, a shopping center, the Sotogrande Marina, and well-known restaurants and bars. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1, comprising blocks 4, 5, and 6 Phase 2, comprising blocks 1, 2, and 3.

Lokalizacja na mapie

La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
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