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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tresora Villa B

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$5,68M
;
20
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ID: 39405
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1972977215
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis
  • Adres
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security. Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peace and tranquility. This private gated neighborhood consists of only 3 high-end villas, built with the highest quality materials and finishes. Ideally located close to all amenities, including luxury shops, stunning beaches and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a few minutes' drive away. Each of these uniquely designed 5-bedroom villas features a spacious master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. The properties also include 4 carefully designed guest bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, along with an entertainment room with bar and TV room, a private gym and a wine cellar. The outdoor kitchen is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sunset while you prepare your barbecue. Nature is an essential part of life at La Quinta, offering a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking and horse riding, all with stunning sea and mountain views.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$5,68M
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