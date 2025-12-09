Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soto Vista

The villas boast exclusive features and high-end finishes, including fully fitted bathrooms with glass shower enclosures, high quality fitted wardrobes and a Hisense aerothermal system that optimises energy efficiency. Enjoy a saltwater swimming pool for a luxurious outdoor lifestyle, smart home automation with pre-installation for telecommunications, WiFi and alarm system, as well as an elegant Mediterranean garden with automatic irrigation. High quality aluminium carpentry with thermal break guarantees insulation and durability. The location offers excellent accessibility: only 45 minutes from Malaga International Airport, 15 minutes from Gibraltar International Airport, 5 minutes from Sotogrande, 15 minutes from Estepona and 25 minutes from Marbella. More than a home, these villas represent a strategic investment in one of Andalucía's most exclusive destinations. Ideal for both families looking for a permanent residence and investors wishing to take advantage of the high-demand rental market, they offer a rapid return on investment thanks to Sotogrande's continued appeal to golfers, luxury travellers and expatriates. In addition, the low maintenance, guaranteed by top quality materials and intelligent systems, adds to the exclusivity of an offer limited to just three villas in a quiet and sought-after area. Don't miss the opportunity to acquire one of these luxury turnkey villas in a privileged location on the Costa del Sol. Contact us for more information.