  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cobre 37

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cobre 37

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$7,39M
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39164
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 536158733
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Copenhague 30 D

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the tranquil and sought-after area of Nueva Andalucía, this spectacular villa by AMES Arquitectos represents a masterful fusion of contemporary design and architectural elegance. Situated frontline to the prestigious Las Brisas golf course, the villa offers a privileged position allowing for exceptional panoramic views and a living experience that combines luxury, comfort and privacy. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the villa ensures a unique sense of exclusivity and serenity, while its proximity to the vibrant restaurants and cafes of Aloha allows for a perfect balance between tranquility and easy access to entertainment. From the first glance, the villa stands out for its clean lines, high quality finishes and a design that allows for a harmonious integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. On approach, a grand entrance welcomes visitors and leads to a series of terraces and outdoor areas that surround the property, providing ideal spaces for relaxation and socializing. The villa boasts a large outdoor swimming pool, where one can enjoy the sun during the day or relax in the evening under the stars. In addition, a sunken chill-out space complements the ambience, creating the perfect place to unwind in a sophisticated setting, whether for family gatherings or entertaining friends. The interior of the villa is equally impressive. A spacious open concept living room extends into a modern kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and designed to meet the needs of both everyday living and special events. This space flows naturally into the dining and entertaining areas, promoting a luxurious lifestyle that is perfectly suited to both intimate gatherings and large celebrations. The design and layout of the spaces ensure that every area has natural light and a constant visual connection to the outdoors. The villa has five luxurious bedrooms, each designed with the utmost in comfort and style in mind. The master suite, in particular, is a true gem: a private retreat offering unparalleled views of the golf course and an ambience of total serenity. With expansive windows, this suite becomes a place where nature and design intertwine, allowing the outdoor landscape to be a constant part of the living experience at the property. The other bedrooms, equally designed with detail and luxury, also enjoy views of the golf course, ensuring that all inhabitants of the villa experience an ambience of tranquility and beauty. Beyond the common and private areas, this villa also offers a host of additional amenities and features that elevate the living experience to an exceptional level. From state-of-the-art technology in lighting and air conditioning systems to high quality materials in every detail, the property has been designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality and style. With a location that allows quick access to the best Nueva Andalucía and Marbella has to offer, this villa offers not just a luxury residence, but an exclusive lifestyle. Overall, this property represents the best of contemporary living in a luxurious setting, combining modern design, panoramic views and a constant connection to the outdoors. Every space has been designed to maximize comfort and enjoyment, and the architectural and decorative details highlight the commitment to quality and style. Whether as a primary residence or as a holiday retreat, this villa in Las Brisas is a property that redefines the concept of luxurious living in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Senora Gardens
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$567,687
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Attire Estepona
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$683,728
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Stella 8 Residence
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$773,602
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Residencial Albatros XIV
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$460,748
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cobre 37
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$7,39M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,02M
New project consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven blocks. The project sits in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea. The properties are designed …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,84M
This new project sits within the gentle landscape of Estepona, where the coast meets the foothills of the Sierra Bermeja. The development draws from a natural setting, offering calm light filled spaces that feel connected to their surroundings. Is a place to live with ease, in a setting shap…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zinnia
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$673,716
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, within walking distance to the beach and with views of the Marbella sea and the impressive peak of La Concha. Discover a new way of living in San Pedro Alcántara with our exclusive development of 19 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Located i…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje