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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Paradise

Nerja, Hiszpania
od
$967,002
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39410
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 33723481
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Nerja
  • Adres
    Camino de Ronda

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Come and see this new project of 17 three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Nerja. It is a residential complex of three-story houses (ground floor, first floor, and second floor), with a basement and solarium. With fitted kitchens, including ceramic hob, sink, and extractor hood. Three full bathrooms and a guest toilet with cabinet, mirror, and shower screen. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors. Built-in fitted wardrobes. Ducted air conditioning installation, including split duct air conditioning equipment. Domestic hot water via high-efficiency heat pump equipment. Large terrace with artificial grass in each home and two parking spaces with communal access. The complex has a communal swimming pool for the enjoyment of the owners. All homes offer sea views, in a quiet area 5 minutes from the town center, supermarkets, shops, and restaurants. The project is located in Nerja, the best-known town on the Eastern Costa del Sol, famous for its cave, beaches, and bustling life. – A stone's throw from the motorway. – 40 minutes from Malaga. – 60 minutes from Granada. – 25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga. – 45 minutes from the AVE train station. – 50 minutes from the airport. An ideal environment for living connected without the stress of large urban agglomerations and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism. Reserve your new home and you will have chosen the ideal place to live, for vacations, or a profitable investment in the future.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Nerja, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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