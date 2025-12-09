  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 57B

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 57B

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$5,46M
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39327
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1683457518
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Osa Mayor

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Situated in the exclusive neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, this exceptional modern villa, designed by Jacobsen Arquitectura, is currently under construction and promises to deliver a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and natural beauty. The striking architectural design incorporates natural materials that blend effortlessly with the surrounding landscape, creating a home that is both bold and harmonious. Set on a generous plot in the heart of the Golf Valley, the villa offers captivating views of the Mediterranean Sea, a meticulously landscaped garden, and expansive outdoor areas, including a private pool, an outdoor kitchenette, and spacious terraces ideal for alfresco dining and unwinding in style. The interiors are crafted with precision, combining sophisticated aesthetics with functional design. The open-plan layout connects the kitchen, living, and dining areas, all enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glass doors that flood the space with natural light and provide direct access to the outdoor spaces. The upper floor is dedicated to the luxurious master suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, along with well-appointed guest bedrooms designed for maximum comfort and privacy. On the lower level, the villa offers a variety of amenities, including a large garage, an entertainment room, a home office, and a state-of-the-art spa and gym, ensuring every lifestyle need is met. Located in the prestigious and peaceful La Cerquilla community, the property provides a private and secure environment while remaining within close proximity to key amenities, renowned international schools, and the lively Puerto Banús marina. This remarkable villa represents the pinnacle of modern living in one of Marbella’s most coveted areas.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Cascada
Ricmar, Hiszpania
od
$6,82M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Hiszpania
od
$484,693
Apartamentowiec Nadmorskie Domy z Solariami i Basenem w Maladze
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$689,035
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pure Sun Residences Fase 2
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$452,785
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa South Sand
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$904,432
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$5,46M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
Rok realizacji 2028
Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$11,32M
A private oasis nestled in the luxurious Aloha area of ​​Marbella's Golf Valley. This magnificent mansion is located in a prestigious gated community and enjoys an enviable frontline location overlooking the Aloha Golf Course. Its timeless exterior and premium interior finishes strike the p…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,05M
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje