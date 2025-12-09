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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$343,570
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39511
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1136797932
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Benalauria Cjo Colorado, 1

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development of apartments located in the town of La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga. Located next to the golf course Calanova Golf Club, this exclusive residential combines the tranquility of a residential area with the proximity to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, offering a unique and exclusive lifestyle for golf lovers. Mijas, golf paradise, offers a wide variety of golf courses for all levels, from beginners to experienced players. Strategically located, a short drive from the cities of Marbella and Fuengirola, and only 30 minutes from Malaga airport. With a perfect connection through the A-7 and quick access to the AP-7 toll road, you can explore all the surroundings of the development from Fuengirola 23 minutes away, to the glamorous Puerto Banus 30 minutes away. This residential enclave offers the opportunity to live in harmony with nature, without giving up the accessibility and charm of the Costa del Sol. It is a gated residential complex with a selection of first floor homes with garden, apartments and penthouses, perfect for those looking for a secure and relaxed lifestyle. The different types of homes available include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, designed to the highest standards of quality and elegance. All of them with direct views of the Calanova Golf Club golf course or the surrounding natural environment. The variety of types and sizes of the homes will allow you to choose the option that best suits your needs and lifestyle. Every element and detail has been chosen with precision to make this your future home. Enjoy spacious landscaped areas and a communal swimming pool for adults and children, where you and your family can enjoy the outdoors, nature and activities in complete freedom and safety.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$343,570
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