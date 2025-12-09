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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Noon

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$14,79M
;
18
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ID: 39320
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 955254695
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, this residence represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury and zero consumption living. With precise and elegant architecture, it integrates advanced renewable energy systems, fusing a sophisticated lifestyle with environmental responsibility. This pioneering project in sustainable luxury has been conceived as the first Zero Consumption Villa. Its innovative design allows it to be completely self-sufficient, generating all the energy and water necessary to operate independently. Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, at the prestigious La Reserva 15 address, the property offers breathtaking views, privacy and proximity to the region's best amenities. The owner will be part of a select group of only 15 owners in ‘The Fifteen’, an elite development with 24-hour private security. In addition, there will be a personalised concierge and property management service, ensuring that every need is attended to with the utmost efficiency and discretion. The elegant and sturdy stone façade is a distinctive architectural feature within La Reserva de Sotogrande. Its large windows offer panoramic views of the surroundings, providing a setting where luxury and sustainability merge in perfect harmony. With a plot of 4,502 m² and a built area of 2,756 m², the residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two toilets. Two lifts provide access to each level of the property, guaranteeing comfort and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer an exceptional living experience. The villa has a garage with a capacity for five vehicles, an outdoor swimming pool, a passable water mirror and a heated indoor swimming pool. In addition, there is a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema room and an exclusive wine cellar. More than a property, this villa is a benchmark in the field of sustainable luxury. Its renewable energy system, which includes solar panels and an advanced rainwater harvesting system, allows it to operate without relying on external resources. Each aspect has been carefully conceived to operate independently, setting a new standard in eco-luxury.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Noon
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$14,79M
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