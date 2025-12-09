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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Helvet Green

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$381,113
;
15
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39560
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 220244816
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Discover Helvet Green, an exclusive development of 103 homes in the heart of the Mijas Golf Urbanization, designed for those looking for light, spaciousness and comfort in a unique and privileged natural environment, where you can enjoy its 2 18-hole golf courses, Los Olivos and Los Lagos, both designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones. In addition, it is located just 5 minutes from the emblematic beaches of Fuengirola, as well as shopping centers and all kinds of services. All homes, with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, have large private terraces and large windows that flood the interiors with light, creating open, warm and welcoming spaces where to live and share unforgettable moments. Each home combines modern design and functionality, taking care of every detail to offer comfort and elegance in every room. It combines functionality and style, with optimized distribution, thermal and acoustic insulation in partition walls and facades, and a ventilation system that guarantees indoor air quality. The air conditioning incorporates a home automation system and domestic hot water is provided by aerothermal energy. The complex has complete common areas, with swimming pool, gym, sauna, community room, gardens and leisure areas, within a gated and secure urbanization, perfect to enjoy with family or friends and live in tranquility. Helvet Green is not just a home, it is a lifestyle: a place where light, space, quality and well-being become the protagonists of every day, creating a unique environment on the Costa del Sol.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Helvet Green
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$381,113
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