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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Kove Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$466,436
;
10
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ID: 39288
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1997577419
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

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  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Bulevar de La Cala, 33

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An immersive and emotional experience that captures the essence of the Costa del Sol. Designed to coexist in perfect harmony with its surroundings, it is surrounded by mountains, open to the sea, its breeze, and the golden sunrises. A Mediterranean lifestyle redefined, one that feels authentically yours. A space that welcomes you and your loved ones, deeply rooted in the land, yet designed with a cutting-edge architectural vision. Located in Mijas, in the heart of the Costa del Sol. One of the most exclusive and coveted enclaves in the province of Málaga, surrounded by nature, yet just minutes from the coast and its most attractive towns, it offers the perfect balance between tranquility and connection. With panoramic mountain and sea views, and a wide range of nearby services to meet all daily needs. Just 15 minutes from the beaches of Mijas Costa and Fuengirola, 25 minutes from Marbella, less than 30 minutes from Málaga city, and less than half an hour from Málaga-Costa del Sol International Airport. Clavel Arquitectos, avant-garde and adaptation. Cutting-edge innovation and sophisticated design are hallmarks of Clavel Arquitectos' work. Their mastery of aesthetic and technical innovation has given rise to modern urban icons, from the Urban Jam – Museum Garage in Miami to Alain Ducasse's miX restaurant in Dubai. The common areas offer two swimming pools, a spa, a fully equipped gym, and a coworking space with a kitchen for working and sharing ideas. Surrounded by lush gardens, these carefully designed spaces foster a lifestyle based on well-being and healthy living habits.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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