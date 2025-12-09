Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Brisas del Mar

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona
O kompleksie
Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English
New development
which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1 or
2 toilets and an office or can be used as a laundry room.
For the
realization of this exclusive new boutique development of 10 attached villas, a
plot of land with beautiful sea, golf and mountain views .
The corners villas have their own gardens and
private saline chlorination swimming pool. The central villas have the
swimming pool on the roof terrace. The open and functional spaces are undoubtedly
the protagonists of the houses, they connect us with the terraces and their
beautiful views of the sea, golf course and mountains.
The white facade
brings us closer to an environment of sun and beach, combined with the dark
grey stone generate spaces of greater depth, the vertical elements of imitation
Wood aluminium will give that tone of warmth that can be appreciated in the
images. Materials with very low
maintenance that make these facades not only a striking vision, but also
coherent with the environment.
Contemporary
design, best quality, it’s all about living the Costa Del Sol style. Large windows give you light to flood into
the open plan dining, living room and kitchen.
Sliding glass doors offer access to the terrace.
The corners units have a private garden with a private pool and the other units
have a fabulous solarium roof terrace with a private pool, ideal for enjoy the
fantastic sea views.
All Villas have 4 bedrooms, one on the ground
level with a separate bathroom and 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first floor with
share bathrooms, plus the master bedrooms with a beautifully appointed en-suite
bathroom.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.