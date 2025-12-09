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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Brisas del Mar

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$830,484
;
10
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ID: 39015
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1658546287
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1 or 2 toilets and an office or can be used as a laundry room. For the realization of this exclusive new boutique development of 10 attached villas, a plot of land with beautiful sea, golf and mountain views . The corners villas have their own gardens and private saline chlorination swimming pool. The central villas have the swimming pool on the roof terrace. The open and functional spaces are undoubtedly the protagonists of the houses, they connect us with the terraces and their beautiful views of the sea, golf course and mountains. The white facade brings us closer to an environment of sun and beach, combined with the dark grey stone generate spaces of greater depth, the vertical elements of imitation Wood aluminium will give that tone of warmth that can be appreciated in the images. Materials with very low maintenance that make these facades not only a striking vision, but also coherent with the environment. Contemporary design, best quality, it’s all about living the Costa Del Sol style. Large windows give you light to flood into the open plan dining, living room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors offer access to the terrace. The corners units have a private garden with a private pool and the other units have a fabulous solarium roof terrace with a private pool, ideal for enjoy the fantastic sea views. All Villas have 4 bedrooms, one on the ground level with a separate bathroom and 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first floor with share bathrooms, plus the master bedrooms with a beautifully appointed en-suite bathroom.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
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Estepona, Hiszpania
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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