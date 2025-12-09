Dzielnica mieszkaniowa El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge

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Located where the trees thin out and the landscape opens up, it blends into a peaceful dialogue with its surroundings. Facing south and with a gentle slope, it stands on a 3,000 m² plot with over 1,000 m² of built area, distributed over three levels.
The ground floor offers a spacious living-dining room and kitchen, complemented by a service kitchen, two pantries, a guest toilet, a hall, a closet, and two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.
Four terraces and two porches expand the outdoor living area—one of them designed as a pool deck—framing a 75 m pool with a technical area discreetly located beneath its surface. A changing room and a storage room complete the layout.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is complemented by two additional suites and a living room with access to a covered porch. Below, the ground floor integrates the garage, laundry room, storage room, and service areas with elegant discretion.
The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance.
High-quality materials include polished marble floors and elegant wood paneling in the bedrooms.
Custom bathrooms feature marble countertops and high-end sanitary ware from high-end brands.
Large glass openings with Climalit windows combine light and thermal efficiency.
A private elevator ensures smooth circulation throughout all floors.
An elegant wood-burning fireplace frames the living room, adding warmth and character.
A fully integrated security system ensures privacy and peace of mind.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Benahavis, Hiszpania
Rekreacja
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